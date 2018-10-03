If you missed Chris Mack's Louisville LIVE last Friday night at Fourth Street Live! here are 5 moments you need to see.

5. The Video

Louisville debuted a new hype video on Friday night using the words from Chris Mack's mantra of Tough, Together and Unbreakable. It played on the big screen for the crowd and went over well. Check it out...

They aren't just words we say. Or print on the back of a T-shirt.



This is who we are now. pic.twitter.com/TVE4z0R5xx — Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) September 30, 2018

4. Darius' Dunks

Guard Darius Perry can really jump so it was no surprise that he signed up for the dunk contest at Louisville LIVE. But it was a little surprising how much effort he put into it. He donned an old school Darrell Griffith "35" jersey he borrowed from Sports Information Director Kenny Klein for his first dunk. And then he broke out the Desert Heat Utah Jazz jersey from Donovan Mitchell to step the theatrics to a new level.

Darius Perry of @LouisvilleMBB channels @spidadmitchell to win the Louisville Live dunk contest at Fourth Street Live pic.twitter.com/qvqs941oEi — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) September 29, 2018

3. The Intros

The players clearly had a lot of fun with their intro music at Louisville LIVE, but the winner of the night was Akoy Agau who entered through the smoke and lights to Vanessa Carlton's classic "A Thousand Miles." The song was funny, but more importantly it was clever. The lyrics - I still miss you, I still need you... - perfectly match Akoy's return to Louisville. It was a tremendous moment.

Shout out to @AkoyAgau for the quick selfie at #LouisvilleLive last wknd

Glad to have ya back my man!!! pic.twitter.com/rOsGNuBCOu — Sampson (@LouCards82) October 1, 2018

2. Nwora's Shooting

No player was more impressive last Friday night than Jordan Nwora. The wing won the three-point contest and was deadly in the Three-Point Knockout game. Nwora could be poised for a big year according to Mack, and he certainly looked the part in the quick skills competitions at Louisville LIVE.

1. Mack's Entrance