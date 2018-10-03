Top 5 Moments from Louisville LIVE
If you missed Chris Mack's Louisville LIVE last Friday night at Fourth Street Live! here are 5 moments you need to see.
5. The Video
Louisville debuted a new hype video on Friday night using the words from Chris Mack's mantra of Tough, Together and Unbreakable. It played on the big screen for the crowd and went over well. Check it out...
They aren't just words we say. Or print on the back of a T-shirt.— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) September 30, 2018
This is who we are now. pic.twitter.com/TVE4z0R5xx
4. Darius' Dunks
Guard Darius Perry can really jump so it was no surprise that he signed up for the dunk contest at Louisville LIVE. But it was a little surprising how much effort he put into it. He donned an old school Darrell Griffith "35" jersey he borrowed from Sports Information Director Kenny Klein for his first dunk. And then he broke out the Desert Heat Utah Jazz jersey from Donovan Mitchell to step the theatrics to a new level.
.@DariusPerry crushing the competition in the Dunk Contest! @LouisvilleMBB #LouisvilleLive pic.twitter.com/kqYgOfEecN— Fourth Street Live! (@4thstlive) September 29, 2018
Darius Perry of @LouisvilleMBB channels @spidadmitchell to win the Louisville Live dunk contest at Fourth Street Live pic.twitter.com/qvqs941oEi— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) September 29, 2018
3. The Intros
The players clearly had a lot of fun with their intro music at Louisville LIVE, but the winner of the night was Akoy Agau who entered through the smoke and lights to Vanessa Carlton's classic "A Thousand Miles."
The song was funny, but more importantly it was clever. The lyrics - I still miss you, I still need you... - perfectly match Akoy's return to Louisville. It was a tremendous moment.
Shout out to @AkoyAgau for the quick selfie at #LouisvilleLive last wknd— Sampson (@LouCards82) October 1, 2018
Glad to have ya back my man!!! pic.twitter.com/rOsGNuBCOu
About last night... 😎#GoCards #LouisvilleLive pic.twitter.com/zzHq53ElMm— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) September 30, 2018
2. Nwora's Shooting
No player was more impressive last Friday night than Jordan Nwora. The wing won the three-point contest and was deadly in the Three-Point Knockout game. Nwora could be poised for a big year according to Mack, and he certainly looked the part in the quick skills competitions at Louisville LIVE.
Jordan Nwora won the 13-man three-point Knockout game on this shot. #LouisvilleLIVE @JordanNwora @LouisvilleMBB pic.twitter.com/XvagDLFTtf— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) September 29, 2018
1. Mack's Entrance
Nothing brought a bigger reaction in the crowd of more than 7,000 than when Chris Mack was introduced. Walking out through the smoke and lights to Jay-Z's hit "Run This Town," Mack struck a pose at the top of the ramp just as Rihanna hit the hook, "Who gonna run this town tonight?"
Mack's jacket, a black Starter jacket emblazoned with LOUISVILLE in white lettering, was simple, bold and... just flat-out cool.
Louisville’s @CoachChrisMack just brought the house down with his entrance. #LouisvilleLIVE pic.twitter.com/v90eTSobHa— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) September 29, 2018