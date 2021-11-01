Top Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark out for season

Clark, Louisville's best cornerback, and maybe their most important player on defense, suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In addition to Clark, Braden Smith and Monty Montgomery are both sidelined for the year with knee injuries.

"He ended up getting rolled up and we had the MRI done and it looks like he's going to have to have surgery and will be out for the rest of the season," Satterfield said Monday.

Satterfield talked at length about what Clark meant to the defense:



"It's big. He's an All-ACC performer and we count on him a lot," Satterfield said. "We're playing some other guys as well, but he's played the most out there at corner. You feel good when he's out there, he makes plays. I think he may be leading the ACC and passes defended, I know he's one of the top interception guys in the ACC and it's a big loss on that side of the ball."