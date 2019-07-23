News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 07:38:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top-ranked JUCO prospect Jay Scrubb will ‘likely’ visit Louisville again

Jake Weingarten • CardinalSports
Staff Writer

Louisville will likely host priority and top-ranked JUCO prospect, Jay Scrubb, for another unofficial visit, his father told CardinalSports.com.Scrubb took an unofficial visit for the first time on...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}