Transfer cornerback Quincy Riley chooses Cards over Ole Miss & Tennessee

Quincy Riley has been one of the hottest commodities on the transfer market since he put his name in the portal on February 16th. The next day he received offers from Ole Miss, Louisville, West Virginia, and Mississippi State. Shortly thereafter Illinois, Indiana, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina came calling but today Louisville was able to procure the services of the former Middle Tennessee corner. The two biggest competitors were Ole Miss and Tennessee, both schools that Riley visited but in the end the Louisville coaching staff was able to create strong bonds with Riley and his mother and those relationships won the day.

Riley started seven games as a redshirt freshman last season and led the team with five interceptions last season. Louisville lost two rising sophomores who were expected to make the two deep last year in Jamie Vance and Kani Walker. His path to the starting spot opposite Kei' Trel Clark is marked with a few obstacles in the form of senior Chandler Jones who started six games last season, Junior Trey Franklin who recorded two interceptions in 2021 and USC transfer Jaylen Williams.

If he does win the starting spot Louisville's secondary will look good with Clark and Riley at the field and boundary corners, Jones or Chandler in the slot, and MJ Griffin and Kendrick Duncan at the safety positions. What once looked like a thin position has now stabilized, at least on paper.