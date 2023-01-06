Jeff Brohm and Louisville continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from Miami's Gilbert Frierson.

The versatile linebacker/safety totaled 113 tackles, 8 pass-breakups, three sacks, and two interceptions throughout his career with the Hurricanes.

Frierson can play in coverage, or can play linebacker, and has proven he is capable of making tackles in run support up in the box.

Depending on the scheme of Louisville's new-look defense, Frierson could line up at a couple of different spots.

