News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 18:52:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Traynor will announce decision Wednesday

Mike Hughes • CardinalSports
@AHughesRealty
Guest Columnist

JJ Traynor will announce his college decision Wednesday, Bardstown coach James Brewer said Tuesday night.“What I hear it’s going to be tomorrow after school,” Brewer said. “He’s going to tweet it o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}