LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Wednesday the signing of Trentyn Flowers to a national letter of intent in the 2023 class.





The 6-foot-8 guard comes to The Ville from Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C. The current junior will be reclassifying into the 2023 class.





“Trentyn is one of the most talented young players – regardless of class – in the country,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “He’s a 6-8 guard who can score, rebound, pass and defend, and he’s an elite athlete with a very good basketball IQ. He has a bright future in his game and has the discipline and work ethic to be a great basketball player. He’s as excited as we are for him to be a part of this basketball program.”





Flowers averaged 16 points, six rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a junior at Combine Academy, leading his squad to a 37-5 record and the Phenom HoopState Championship title. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the championship victory over Winston-Salem Christian.





He previously played his freshman season at Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, where he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per contest.





Flowers was also a standout on the AAU circuit last summer, averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.