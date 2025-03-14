VIDEO: Pat Kelsey, Terrence Edwards Jr., and Noah Waterman - Stanford
Louisville will face Stanford in the quarterfinals on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. ET.
Louisville has added four commitments to the 2026 class in a matter of days.
Greg Smith has the latest recruiting buzz surrounding some top Midwest prospects:
Prospects are out on the road and Gorney has all the latest recruiting buzz:
Chucky Hepburn was named First Team All-ACC while Terrence Edwards Jr. was picked as a Third Team selection
