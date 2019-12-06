Ty's Takeaways: Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 46
Louisville avoided a let down after the top 5 win over Michigan, defeating Pittsburgh in a lively Friday night ACC matchup. Louisville improved to 9-0 on the year, but most importantly, 2-0 in the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news