Tyler Shough selected by Saints

After a huge rise up NFL teams’ boards in the pre-draft process, Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough was drafted 40th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After previous stops at Oregon and Texas Tech, the 6’4, 219 pound Shough came to Louisville for his final year of eligibility, and had a career season under Jeff and Brian Brohm, finishing with a stat-line of 62.7% completion rate, 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Thanks to his rising draft stock, Shough met with 8 total teams (New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks), ultimately landing with the Saints last night. Scouts and executives in the pre-draft process repeatedly praised Shough’s experience and proven excellence in a pro style offense with the UofL football program. Newly minted Saints head coach Kellen Moore (previously the Philadelphia Eagles’ OC) is reportedly all in on Shough’s QB talent.

With his addition to the Saints’ current QB room, the Saints now currently have veteran Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, Ben DiNucci and Jake Haener. With Carr potentially out for the upcoming season with a shoulder injury, Shough’s chances to earn the starting QB position day 1 are greater than what would be initially expected.

In Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier’s offense, the quarterback is expected to run a play action heavy, motion based offense with layered passing reads and built in mobility options (with the occasional QB run). Shough has demonstrated his ability to perform that style of play throughout his college tenure in different offensive systems.

With Shough off the board in Day 2, Louisville edge rusher Ashton Gillotte went 26 picks after him to the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerback Quincy Riley joins Shough in New Orleans after being drafted by the Saints with the 131st pick in round 4. Wide receiver Jacorey Brooks, DB Corey Thornton and DL Thor Griffith are expected to sign undrafted free agent deals.