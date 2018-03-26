Louisville's new Athletic Director Vince Tyra sent a message to the fan base Monday: "We need you."

Tyra, who was named interim Athletic Director after the dismissal of Tom Jurich, said he understands there are still major challenges, moving forward.

"I'm excited to take the lead and take us forward," Tyra said.

A lifelong Louisville fan who came to UofL from the business world, stepped into a situation where many fans are still frustrated with the way the firing of Jurich was handled.

"To our fans, we can't do it without you," Tyra said.

Tyra mentioned a business saying, "the grass will kill the weeds," saying that he believes the more grass he sows, it will help the fan base and the University move on from such a difficult period.