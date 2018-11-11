Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra fired Bobby Petrino Sunday morning after a 2-8 start to the season. Here's what he had to say about the move.

“We want to thank Bobby for guiding our football program to some of the better seasons we have had historically at UofL during his two separate tenures here,” Tyra said. “However, at this time we feel the program needs different leadership and we owe it to our student-athletes and fans to get this turned around.”

Tyra had talked throughout the season about his hope for a turnaround under Petrino's leadership. He had said he didn't want to make a change during the season, but events of the last couple of weeks made an immediate decision more necessary.

“I did not have the confidence that it was going to happen next season without a change and it needs to start happening now," Tyra said. "We expect to determine a new head coach soon to restore our football program to national prominence.”