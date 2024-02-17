LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is rolling out a new and improved mobile app experience, with the upgraded version available to fans beginning today.





The Louisville Cardinals app is an updated version of the previous CardsMobile app, featuring customized messages on gameday and beyond, a more modern look to find information on all UofL programs, the ability to manage “favorites” to stay up to date on specific sports, and more.





The app will continue to serve as the main place for fans to view, manage and download tickets.





If you have auto-updates enabled on your phone, the app will automatically update the next time your phone is charged and connected to WiFi.





If you do not have auto-updates enabled, here are steps on how to update the app manually:





If you have an iPhone:





Swipe all the way to the right when your phone is unlocked and search "App Store" in the search bar.

Open the App Store.

Tap the "Search" icon in the bottom right corner. Type in "Louisville Cardinals".

Click on the Louisville Cardinals app icon.

Tap "Update" to download to the new and improved app.





If you have an Android:





Open the Google Play Store.At the top right, tap the profile icon.

Tap the “Manage apps & devices.”

Tap “Updates available.”

Scroll to find the Louisville Cardinals app & tap “Update.”





Fans should opt into push notifications to receive important messages.





Enable push notifications (iPhone and Android)





When opening the app for the first time, hit “Let’s Get Started!” on the welcome screen.Select “Allow” when asked if you’d like to receive push notifications.Fans should then select as many options as apply to them from the list of “Which Type of Fan are You?” to receive customized messages on gameday and beyond.Then tap “done.”





For more information, visit GoCards.com/MobileApp.







