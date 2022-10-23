LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will have one final showcase before the 2022-23 season begins in earnest with Sunday’s annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage at 3 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.





Two days after ushering in a new season with the annual Louisville Live event in front of an electric crowd of thousands at Slugger Field on Friday night, Sunday’s scrimmage will be a chance for the Cardinals to take stock of where they stand, according to first-year head coach Kenny Payne.





“For me, when I think about what’s coming up ahead in the next few weeks, it’ll be one of the first few times we get to truly evaluate,” Payne said. “It’s an evaluation time. I want everybody to play. I want to see who everybody is when the lights are on. When fans are in the seats, who is going to be nervous, whose hands are shaking and who is going to embrace it? Who is going to get a rush, who is going to be fighting within a team concept? So this will give me that opportunity.”





Tickets, priced at $10 each for lower level seating, can be purchased online at the following link: https://uofl.me/3LSr8h6





Tickets will also be available for purchase at the box office when doors open at the KFC Yum! Center at 2 p.m. Sunday.





Following Sunday’s scrimmage, UofL will play 19 home games at the KFC Yum! Center this upcoming season, including an opening exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 30 and the regular season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 9.





Louisville will be guided in 2022-23 by Payne, a veteran college and NBA coach with 17 years of coaching experience and a former Cardinal Basketball great and national champion (1,083 career points from 1985-89). Payne is the only Division I men's basketball head coach in the country who was an NBA Draft pick, as well as a national champion as a player and a coach.





Season tickets and mini plans are now available for the 2022-23 Louisville Men's Basketball season at GoCards.com/MBBtickets.





Fans can purchase season tickets by selecting their own seat or opting for a $325 CardsPass to gain access to the best available seat on a game-by-game basis. Mini plans give fans the option to select any three ACC games and any three non-conference games to build the six-game package of their choice for as low as $33 per game.





Single-game tickets for all October, November, and December home games will go on sale this Monday, Oct. 24.



