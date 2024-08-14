PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

UofL MBB: Kelsey Hires Wexler to Staff

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey announces the hiring of Director of Video & Analytics Jonah Wexler.


“Jonah Wexler was an integral part of what we did at Charleston and I’m so excited that we had the opportunity to bring him to Louisville in a full-time capacity,” said Kelsey on the hire. “In this new age of college basketball, Jonah’s skill set has become ultra important. His passion for and understanding of advanced analytics in basketball has made him an invaluable asset to our organization. His father is the president of the Memphis Grizzlies so he gets the ‘front office’ abilities honestly. He will head our video and analytics initiatives, encompassing advance scouting, self-scouting and recruiting.”


"I deeply appreciate the chance to work for and proudly represent the University of Louisville Basketball program, alongside this coaching staff and these incredible fans,” said Wexler. “It is a privilege I'll never take for granted. Being part of a program with such a storied tradition in this amazing city is truly special. We're eager to demonstrate our unwavering culture and work ethic daily, and to pursue championships for this city and program. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Coach Kelsey, the entire coaching staff and the UofL athletic department for the honor of joining the Louisville Basketball staff."


Wexler rejoins many staff members as he spent the last three seasons at the College of Charleston. He was head manager for Coach Kelsey and crew during his entire tenure with the Cougars and was elevated to Coordinator of Analytics in his final season.


While Wexler was in Charleston, the team won two regular season Coastal Athletic Association championships along with two tournament championships. He earned his bachelor’s degree from CofC and graduated magna cum laude.


Wexler is originally from Memphis and currently resides in Louisville.


With the hiring of Wexler, former Video Coordinator Braden Connor will be moved into a different role on staff as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.


FOLLOW LOUISVILLE MEN’S BASKETBALL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow Louisville men's basketball on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @LouisvilleMBB.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xvdWlzdmlsbGUucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3VvZmwtbWJiLWtlbHNleS1oaXJlcy13ZXhsZXItdG8tc3Rh ZmYiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxs JwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRmxvdWlzdmlsbGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ1b2ZsLW1i Yi1rZWxzZXktaGlyZXMtd2V4bGVyLXRvLXN0YWZmJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDgm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK