LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey announces the hiring of Director of Video & Analytics Jonah Wexler.





“Jonah Wexler was an integral part of what we did at Charleston and I’m so excited that we had the opportunity to bring him to Louisville in a full-time capacity,” said Kelsey on the hire. “In this new age of college basketball, Jonah’s skill set has become ultra important. His passion for and understanding of advanced analytics in basketball has made him an invaluable asset to our organization. His father is the president of the Memphis Grizzlies so he gets the ‘front office’ abilities honestly. He will head our video and analytics initiatives, encompassing advance scouting, self-scouting and recruiting.”





"I deeply appreciate the chance to work for and proudly represent the University of Louisville Basketball program, alongside this coaching staff and these incredible fans,” said Wexler. “It is a privilege I'll never take for granted. Being part of a program with such a storied tradition in this amazing city is truly special. We're eager to demonstrate our unwavering culture and work ethic daily, and to pursue championships for this city and program. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Coach Kelsey, the entire coaching staff and the UofL athletic department for the honor of joining the Louisville Basketball staff."





Wexler rejoins many staff members as he spent the last three seasons at the College of Charleston. He was head manager for Coach Kelsey and crew during his entire tenure with the Cougars and was elevated to Coordinator of Analytics in his final season.





While Wexler was in Charleston, the team won two regular season Coastal Athletic Association championships along with two tournament championships. He earned his bachelor’s degree from CofC and graduated magna cum laude.





Wexler is originally from Memphis and currently resides in Louisville.





With the hiring of Wexler, former Video Coordinator Braden Connor will be moved into a different role on staff as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.





