LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – announced today the bracket for this year’s tournament, including the Louisville Regional.





“The Ville,” the Louisville alumni team, will serve as the featured team for one of TBT’s eight regionals, and compete against seven other teams for the chance to advance closer to TBT’s $1 million prize.





The Louisville Regional games, which will take place July 25-29, will be played at Freedom Hall. TBT will also host a quarterfinals game at Freedom Hall, which will be played July 31.





The Ville, the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Regional, is organized by Louisville-based company Wasteology. The Ville staff will feature Louisville men’s basketball coaches Mark Lieberman and Jordan Sucher, former Louisville basketball player Luke Hancock and trainer Ronnie Taylor.





The Ville’s roster currently includes:





● Rakeem Buckles (UofL, 2009-12)

● Peyton Siva (UofL, 2009-13)

● Russ Smith (UofL, 2010-14)

● Chane Behanan (UofL, 2011-13)

● Wayne Blackshear (UofL, 2011-15)

● Chinanu Onuaku (UofL, 2014-16)

● Dillon Avare (UofL, 2014-16)

● Chris Dowe (Bellarmine)

● Nick Mayo (Eastern Kentucky)

● Omar Prewitt (William & Mary)





Second-seeded The Ville will take on the No. 7 seed War Ready in the team’s first-round game on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. ET. If The Ville advances to the second round, they will face the winner of No. 4 seed Shell Shock and No. 5 seed Gataverse on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The Louisville Regional championship game will be Saturday, July 29 at 12 p.m. ET.





The Louisville regional winner will take on the Lubbock Regional winner in TBT’s quarterfinals game at Freedom Hall on Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to TBT’s semifinals in Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 2, and the $1 million winner-take-all championship game will also be in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 3.





Tickets for the Louisville Regional are on sale now and can be purchased at the following link: https://uofl.me/3PpxEQg





Fans purchasing tickets will also have the option of purchasing a ticket upgrade to be a part of two meet and greet opportunities with Russ Smith, which will take place following The Ville’s game on July 25, as well as July 27.



