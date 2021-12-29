UofL Men’s Basketball Game at Georgia Tech Moved to Jan. 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Georgia Tech which was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 will be moved to Jan. 2. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.





The Atlantic Coast Conference also announced today the following men’s basketball schedule changes for games on Saturday, Jan. 1:

- Duke at Notre Dame, Postponed

- Virginia at Syracuse – time change to 6 p.m. on ACC Network (originally scheduled for 8 p.m.)

- North Carolina at Boston College – moved to Sunday, Jan. 2 at Noon or 1 p.m. (TV network TBA; originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at Noon)

Boston College, Duke and Georgia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the Duke-Notre Dame game.

The full 2021-22 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.





The game will be the Louisville’s (7-4, 1-0 ACC) first game of the new calendar year when they visit Georgia Tech (6-5, 0-1), which postponed its Dec. 28 game against Syracuse due to COVID issues. The Yellow Jackets, which beat Georgia State 72-62 in overtime on Dec. 21 in its last game, fell 79-62 to North Carolina in their lone ACC game on Dec. 5.





Louisville, which is returning from its own COVID pause, will face ACC co-leader Wake Forest (11-1, 1-0 ACC) tonight at 8 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.





Louisville’s No. 3/2-ranked women’s basketball team will also play at Georgia Tech on Sunday, tipping off at noon on ACC Network.