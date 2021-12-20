 CardinalSports - UofL Pauses Men’s Basketball Activities, Kentucky Game Postponed
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 20:28:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UofL Pauses Men’s Basketball Activities, Kentucky Game Postponed

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

The annual Louisville-Kentucky rivalry game won't be played on Wednesday, and may not be played at all during the 2021-2022 season.

UofL Athletics released the following statement on Monday:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program, UofL Interim Director of Athletics Josh Heird announced on Monday.

As a result, the Cardinals' scheduled Wednesday (Dec. 22) game at Kentucky has been postponed. Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.

To discuss this, click here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}