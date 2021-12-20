UofL Pauses Men’s Basketball Activities, Kentucky Game Postponed
The annual Louisville-Kentucky rivalry game won't be played on Wednesday, and may not be played at all during the 2021-2022 season.
UofL Athletics released the following statement on Monday:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program, UofL Interim Director of Athletics Josh Heird announced on Monday.
As a result, the Cardinals' scheduled Wednesday (Dec. 22) game at Kentucky has been postponed. Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.