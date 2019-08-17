News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 10:12:02 -0500') }} football Edit

UofL’s Roster Looks Familiar This Year, But Is That A Good Thing?

Conor Shea • CardinalSports
@curlyshea
Staff

College football, as UofL fans know all too well, is incredibly volatile. Achieving success is one thing, but maintaining high levels of success is another. Especially when the athletes involved ar...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}