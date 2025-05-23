UofL Taps Industry Leader Andrew Brandt as Strategic Advisor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Athletics has partnered with Andrew Brandt, one of nation’s most influential voices in sports law and business. Brandt serves as a key advisor to departmental leadership as collegiate sports a new era of revenue sharing and student-athlete empowerment.

Brandt, a former Vice President of the Green Bay Packers and the current Executive Director of the Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law at Villanova University, brings unmatched expertise and a proven track record across both professional and collegiate sports. A respected authority in the industry, Brandt is also a columnist for Sports Illustrated, host of The Business of Sports podcast, and a widely followed commentator with over 250,000 followers on X.

“As college athletics continues to evolve into a more professionalized model, we’re positioning Louisville to lead — not follow,” said Josh Heird, UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Andrew is one of the most respected minds in sports business and law. His insights give us a real strategic advantage as we navigate this transformative period.”

Brandt’s role comes at a critical inflection point for college athletics. From the advent of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights to looming revenue-sharing frameworks and the rise of athlete advocacy, institutions must now operate with the sophistication of professional franchises. Brandt is advising Louisville on forward-thinking approaches to everything from student-athlete contracts to negotiations with player representatives — all while offering a steady hand amid rapid industry change.

“This is a transformational time in college sports, and it’s been a privilege to work with Louisville Athletics,” said Brandt. “Josh Heird is a visionary leader, and his team is smart, collaborative, and proactive. Louisville isn’t just preparing for the future — they’re shaping it.”

Heird, who previously worked with Brandt during his tenure at Villanova, emphasized the significance of the partnership:

“We reached out to Andrew last year, knowing the seismic changes coming to college sports. His experience and leadership have been instrumental — from structuring fair and sustainable student-athlete agreements to offering a professional sports lens on every major decision. We’re fortunate to have him in our corner.”





About Andrew Brandt: Andrew Brandt is a nationally recognized sports business executive, attorney, and educator. He served as Vice President of the Green Bay Packers, has represented elite athletes in the NFL and NBA, and currently leads the Jeffrey S. Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law at Villanova University.



