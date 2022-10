LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program will usher in a new season with the 2022 Louisville Basketball Tipoff presented by Clark & Riggs Printing and Stockton Mortgage on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Galt House Hotel Grand Ballroom.





Replacing the traditional Tipoff Luncheon, UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate an even larger group of season ticket members and fans.





In addition to remarks from Director of Athletics Josh Heird and first-year head coach Kenny Payne, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet Payne’s coaches and staff over hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar will be available.





Tickets are just $30 each and can be purchased now at https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/22tipoff