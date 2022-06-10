UofL Will Upgrade Patterson Stadium Entrance, Concourse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville Athletic Association Board of Directors has approved an expenditure of up to $1 million for upgrades to the front entrance and concourse at Jim Patterson Stadium, home of the Cardinals' baseball team since 2005.

Improvements will be made to the front entrance and third base concourse at Jim Patterson Stadium. The front entrance façade will be renovated, and the gates will be extended outward several feet, allowing enhanced access to the stadium. Six new columns with arched entry ways between them will be constructed at the new entry gate. New 42-inch-tall tempered glass railings will be installed at the upper balcony within the front gate.



The concourse on the third base side of the stadium will be widened, providing additional space for concessions while improving the flow of patrons. A new ticket booth and space for concessions will be constructed within 20-feet storage units. New fencing will be erected around the renovated structure.



Funding for the development has been secured through private donations, including a gift from Jim Patterson, namesake for the facility and a former UofL baseball student-athlete. The project will be completed in advance of the 2023 season.



Since opening the gates at Jim Patterson Stadium in 2005, the Cardinals have won nearly 78 percent of their games in the ballpark posting a 466-132 record (.779 winning percentage), including an impressive 33-7 mark this season at the corner of Third and Central.



Jim Patterson Stadium has hosted nine NCAA Regionals (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022) and six NCAA Super Regionals (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019). In NCAA Championship games at Jim Patterson Stadium, the Cardinals have produced a 37-10 record overall.



The board also approved upgrades to men's basketball internal spaces at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, not to exceed $750,000. The project will include upgrading locker rooms, lounge spaces, offices, front entry and signage throughout the facility. With an anticipated completion date of Oct. 1, funding for the project has been secured from private donations.



