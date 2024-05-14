Help in the front-court has been priority number one for Pat Kelsey and the Louisville coaching staff for the last several weeks. Louisville was involved with several options, with one being Great Osobor. Osobor came off the board this week and is headed to Washington, and Louisville wasted little to no time finding a formidable replacement.

Beating out Arkansas and St. John's, among many other programs, Louisville landed South Florida transfer Kasean Pryor on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man averaged 13.0 points per game, to go with a team-best 7.9 rebounds. Pryor can stretch the floor and posted impressive splits this season, shooting 44.7/35.2/81.5 from the field.

Not only can Pryor score, but he's a versatile defender, too. Pryor ranked seventh in the AAC in Defensive Box +/- ratings. With Pryor in the fold, the excitement and expectations can fully commence. Another piece or two up front would almost certainly put the Cardinals in a position to be back on the map in Kelsey's first year.

