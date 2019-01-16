VID: Chris Mack post-BC
Louisville coach Chris Mack spoke with Paul Rogers and Bob Valvano after his team's 80-70 win over Boston College Wednesday night.
Hear what @CoachChrisMack had to say following tonight’s ACC victory. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/rZLMqpSu63— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) January 17, 2019
Chris Mack post game interview with @paulnrogers1 & @espnvshow after the 80-70 win over Boston College @790KRD @840… https://t.co/8ZTlSg5FKe— Lou Sports Network (@CardsRadio) January 17, 2019