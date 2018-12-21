Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-21 23:05:05 -0600') }} football Edit

VID: Ponce on Conley, recruiting Florida

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville's new quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce spoke with CardinalSports.com about his new QB Evan Conley and about recruiting in south Florida, his home.

Check out the full video here...

Ja2ec5itnf0teafjnw1k
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}