VIDEO: Bryan Brown - Wednesday Practice Presser

* Asked about the defense against Florida State, Brown says they "executed about 85 percent" of what they had called.



* Brown continued on the Florida State performance by saying that "we're bend but don't break, as long as we keep points off the board."

* "Jack was playing some ball the other day. He did really well for us. I'm excited to see a kid make plays. It was awesome. Saturday was the coming out party." Brown says of Jack Fagot.

* On getting pressure on the quarterback: "I thought they did great. Rushing three and getting sacks is awesome. Having that relentless effort up front."

* "Yasir has been in a lot of work in the off season to work on his conditioning. He can go a lot longer. That's one of the main things."

* "YaYa is more healthy now, and that's what we expect. He's doing a really good job."

* Asked about the Wake Forest offense: "You have to very disciplined. You have to do your job and stay in your gap. You have to do a really good job in coverage. This group doesn't beat themselves."

* On Jaylin Alderman, KJ Cloyd, and Dorian Jones: "I was very pleased with those guys. These young guys have done a really good job this week in practice. They're having extra meeting with each other."

