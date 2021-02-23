CardinalSports - VIDEO: Chris Mack - Notre Dame Postgame

Notes from Chris Mack's presser:

- Mack says he found out about David Johnson's illness around 12 pm today. Mack hopes to have Johnson and Nickelberry back for Duke.

- Mack says Johnson had a temperature and was 'achey' but confirmed Johnson is negative for COVID.

- Mack reiterated that he is extremely confident with Samuell Williamson working from the high post, calling him 'amazing' in the lane.

- Mack thinks Williams at his best is one of the best in the conference defensively, and tonight was a 'big step' towards getting back to that level.

