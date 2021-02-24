CardinalSports - VIDEO: Scott Satterfield - Spring Practice Presser - 2/24

Notes:

- Satterfield called new safeties coach Greg Gasparato a "teacher not a screamer" and says all of the new coaches are blending in.

- Satterfield called running back Jalen Mitchell 'a ball of muscle' and says Mitchell is bringing it this spring.

- Satterfield mentioned Hassan Hall's speed and says he broke a couple long runs the last few days.

- Satterfield talked about new recruiting coordinator David Cooper, saying he will really help the recruiting effort. Satterfield said Cooper comes "highly recommended" and even though he's not in Louisville yet, he's already working hard on that end.

- Satterfield confirmed the recruiting department is still growing -- a new graphics person, a video person, and another recruiting guy.

- Satterfield admitted they weren't where they needed to be as far as recruiting goes and they're now adding positions to the department.

- Satterfield added that Pete Nochta and Tyler McEntire have been 'undermanned' but noted that they have done a good job holding the fort down.

- Satterfield said he wants to add to the defensive line and the nose tackle position is a 'work in progress' -- will continue to look at the transfer market.

- Satterfield said Kenderick Duncan is making plays every day, also mentioned Yaya Diaby.

- On the offensive line, Satterfield mentioned Trevor Reid, Adonis Boone, Michael Gonzalez, Luke Kandra, & Bryan Hudson are all getting looks with the ones. Satterfield says the depth is there up front of offense and they're excited about the future there.