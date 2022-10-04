Tony Elliott addressed the media to talk about Saturday's game versus Louisville. For the video version of Elliott's presser, click here.

Thanks to our friends at Cavs Corner, we have an insight into what Tony Elliott said during his weekly press conference.

A few notable things that Elliott said, specifically about Louisville, via Justin Ferber of Cavs Corner, are below:

On preparing for Louisville with their QB situation up in the air, he said you can draw on schematic things Louisville does and it's hard to reinvent what you do in a week's time so you recruit players that can fit the skillset. He mentioned that Taylor Lamb played for Scott Satterfield at App State and said that what they do with Cunningham is different. As a team, he feels UVa needs to "own the plan" and then make adjustments to it during the game. On changing the team's mindset, Elliott said the biggest challenge is keeping his composure and he tries to be a calm coach.

Elliott said Louisville's scheme can challenge them with wide zones and plays to get the QB outside the pocket. On defense they're athletic and twitchy. UVa has struggled with odd-man fronts and Louisville's base defense has three down linemen. He compared the Cards to Syracuse where they'll throw a lot of different looks out there. The secondary is good enough to play man coverage as well. He expects Louisville, like UVa, to come out hungry and try to turn their season around, so the Hoos will have to play well.