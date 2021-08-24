WATCH: Louisville QB commit Khalib Johnson in 40-0 opening win
Khalib Johnson and Pinson (AL.) Clay-Chalksville opened up the 2021 campaign with a convincing 40-0 win on Friday.
The Alabama 6A power is coming off of an 11-2 season a year ago, and Johnson impressed in the opener.
In just 2.5 quarters, Johnson completed 13-of-21 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Here are Johnson's highlights from the first game:
Johnson showed great pocket presence, and threw a back-shoulder strike for a touchdown between a couple of defenders in the first play of the video.
The arm strength was on full display as well, as Johnson hit a streaking receiver over the middle for a touchdown, and also rolled to his right twice for impressive throws on the run.
In the latest Rivals 2022 rankings, Johnson got a bump in the position and state rankings, and is on the cusp of being a four-star prospect.