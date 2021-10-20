 CardinalSports - Wednesday Practice Report: DC Bryan Brown recaps UVA, looks ahead to BC
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-20 20:28:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Practice Report: DC Bryan Brown recaps UVA, looks ahead to BC

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

*** On the collapse against Virginia:

"I think our guys lost focus to finish the game. We're a really young team and we have to understand how to finish games. I have to do a better job of making sure our guys are prepared."

*** On moving forward:

"We've done a great job practice wise the last week and a half. They're going to continue to fight. I know one thing: I wish I would've called a couple of pressures in that last drive. We're going to learn from that."

*** On bringing more pressure:

"Yes, I wish I would've brought some more pressure on that last drive. Especially when those guys are backed up a little bit. That's on me, I got to do a better job with that."

*** On looking at the tape:

"You have to learn from your mistakes. I watched it a ton to see where we could've been better. We didn't execute on that first drive."

*** On three-man rushes:

"It all depends. Everything is situational. It depends on down and distances. We have continued to expand our package with our off week. Not having Monty Montgomery has hurt a little bit."

*** On rotating new safeties:

"When you play 90-plus snaps, you get tired a little bit and your legs wear down. You will see Minkins in the game this weekend. He's much more healthy now."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}