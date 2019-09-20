Louisville heads south for its first true road in Tallahassee. If Louisville can upset FSU and return home with a chance to start the season 4-1 against BC then this could be a huge game.

Forecast:

Tailgate: Hot. High of 90. Winds NE at 10mph. Maybe some clouds in the afternoon.

Kickoff: HOT.

· Postgame: Mostly clear with temps falling all the way to the high 60s. 0% chance of precipitation. Winds E at 9 mph.

Key Times:

1:30pm – Mark Ennis pregame show on 93.9 The Ville at The Blind Squirrel

3:30pm – Kick Off. Join us fellas at CardinalSports.com at our Watch Party at Baxter’s 942. We’ll have plenty of food and drink specials to go around, and everyone in the CardinalSports community will have a chance to meet each other in person!