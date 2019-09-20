Week 4 - Matchup Cheat Sheet: Florida State Seminoles
Louisville heads south for its first true road in Tallahassee. If Louisville can upset FSU and return home with a chance to start the season 4-1 against BC then this could be a huge game.
Forecast:
Tailgate: Hot. High of 90. Winds NE at 10mph. Maybe some clouds in the afternoon.
Kickoff: HOT.
· Postgame: Mostly clear with temps falling all the way to the high 60s. 0% chance of precipitation. Winds E at 9 mph.
Key Times:
1:30pm – Mark Ennis pregame show on 93.9 The Ville
Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.
Miscellaneous:
Watch/Listen
TV: ESPN
Online stream: WatchESPN
On the call: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusy Dvoracek (analyst), and Olivia Dekker (sideline)
SiriusXM: Home – 193, Away – 210
Series:
FSU leads 15-4
Last win: 2018, FSU 28 – UofL 24 (Dumbest game ever)
FSU Players to Worry About
Offense:
#3 RB Cam Akers – 387yds in 3 games, 5.6ypr, 3 TDs. Dude is scary.
#15 WR Tamorrian Terry – 234yds, 16.7ypc, long of 75yds, 1 TD
Defense:
#23 DB Hamsah Nasirildeen – 28 tackles (19 solo), 1 PBU, 3 FF.
Keys to the Game
1. Pass the Ball – To beat a team as talented UofL is going to have to throw the ball. We can’t ground-and-pound all day with the guys that FSU has up front. FSU’s secondary has a tendency for giving a little too much cushion and allowing short chunk passes, which should suit Puma Pass nicely.
2. Melt the Clock – FSU’s defense has shown a tendency to wear down and get tired towards the end of games. If Louisville can keep the ball moving on the ground and create long-lasting, clock-draining drives, then they can set themselves up for some big plays once FSU has been lulled to sleep.
3. Slow Down Akers – The Seminoles’ offense has been markedly better than last season’s, and that’s thanks in large part to the ridiculous talent that is Cam Akers. He’s a massive, bruising back that loves creating yards after contact. UofL is going to have to slow him down and get FSU into more third-and-long situations where FSU has been horrendous.
Predictions
Vegas: FSU -7, o/u 61. This means Vegas estimates a score of 34-27
SP+: +9.1, with 30% win probability. 36-27. (Pre-season +16.1 with 18% win probability)
ESPN’s FPI: 30.1% win probability.
Mark Ennis (3-0): FSU 30 – Louisville 20
Dave Lackford (3-0): Louisville 24 – FSU 20 (Let’s hope Dave keeps his perfect record this week)
Ty Spalding (3-0): FSU 24 – Louisville 21
Conor Shea (3-0): FSU 24 – Louisville 17