Clemson is good. Like really good. Luckily for Louisville, however, they were able to hang with the Tigers for almost 3 full quarters before the flood gates finally broke, and they won’t face a team close to Clemson’s caliber for the rest of the season. Gone are the days of high-octane offenses and shootouts, and hello to the mean defenses and grossly underperforming offenses. We start off this stretch of ugly offenses/good defenses with Virginia at home this Saturday.

Forecast:

Tailgate: Lots of rain.

Kickoff: Like a lot.

Postgame: Like biblical amounts of rain.

Key Times:

10:30am – Tailgate Lots and Ticket Office open

1:00pm – Card March

1:30pm – Pregame Show with Mark Ennis on 93.9 The Ville

2:00pm – Gates Open. “Special Happy Hour pregame drink prices will be available for the two hours between gates opening and kickoff. Fans arriving early can purchase $3 domestic draft beer or $5 12-ounce cans on the Norton Terrace or UPS Flight Deck, and $3 domestic drafts throughout the remainder of the stadium until kickoff.”

3:30pm – Kickoff.

In Game –

Homecoming Court presented

Athletics Hall of Fame – “Join us at the end of the first quarter as we introduce the newly inducted members of the UofL Athletics Hall of Fame!

Francisco Garcia (Men's Basketball, 2002-05)

Wesley Korir (Track & Cross Country, 2005-07)

Cindy LaCrosse (Women's Golf, 2005-09)

Angel McCoughtry (Women's Basketball, 2005-09)

Eric Wood (Football, 2005-08)

Lacy Wood (Softball, 2003-06)”

Alumni Fellows – “In an annual tradition, the University of Louisville will honor exemplary ambassadors for the University of Louisville as the 2019 Alumni Fellows and Alumna of the Year are recognized.”

Football Alumni Recognition – “Welcome back our Cardinals Forever as former football student-athletes and their families join us for the second annual Louisville Football alumni reunion.”

Spoiler alert: Lamar Jackson. That is all.

Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.

Miscellaneous:

Listen, we all know it’s going to rain. I’ve heard over 20 different forecasts on when the rain is coming, how much rain there will be, and how long it will last. Who cares? Ever wonder where the phrase “fair weather fan” comes from? Think about it.

Plus, Lamar Jackson will be here and he’s pretty damn cool.