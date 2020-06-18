CardinalSports - What does TJ Quinn's commitment to Louisville mean going forward

TJ Quinn was the fifteenth commitment for Louisville's 2021 class. He chose the Cards over Colorado, NC State, and Virginia Tech. Louisville now has five players committed in the defensive secondary, allegedly, but where they will line up is still a topic of debate.

Braylen Oliver will play safety and Rance Conner will play cornerback, that much is certain. Derrick Edwards, who committed yesterday can play both safety and corner as can Kani Walker, who also committed yesterday. It's been a busy two days for Louisville.

Quinn is pegged as a safety but he has the frame to move to linebacker if needed. Now I'm not saying that's where he's going to play, but I am saying he has the position versatility that so many of his fellow commits in this class share. Roll the video below.