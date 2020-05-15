The offseason has always been a time for reflection, and unfortunately we are in the most boring offseason of our lives which has allowed us to get real weird with our retrospectives. As the ACC’s lead Ninja, John Swofford, put kindly yesterday, “"We can get terribly hypothetical in all this."

Indeed, we can! And we shall!

Today I’d like to dive into the dark universe that is Bobby Petrino. We’ll skip past all the fun stuff in his world like quitting an NFL gig in the middle of the season by leaving notes in lockers or falling off a motorcycle to become an instant meme. Instead, we’ll venture into one of his most bizarre accomplishments: destroying a program in a single season.

Okay, maybe one season is a bit of a stretch as there were many warning signs we should have noticed prior to the 2018 season. But we must give credit where it’s due and taking a program that was firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation for the entirety of the 2016 season with a Heisman Trophy Winner to ten losses in such a short amount of time is terribly impressive.

And with any disaster there was a turning point. But where? Some will say the turning point was when Lamar Jackson left for the NFL Draft. Others will say when he hired his third defensive coordinator in as many years. Or when his father passed away right before the season.

All are valid, and all certainly carry some weight. However, where things inarguably and undoubtedly went sideways for good was on a single play on September 29th, 2018.

All offseason no one could put their finger on Louisville. Would they face a huge setback without Lamar Jackson or would they continue forward with DC Peter Sirmon’s replacement, Brian Van Gorder, and the promising young talent in Puma Pass? And the first three games of the season didn’t provide many answers, either.

Getting the snot kicked out of us by Alabama made sense. Struggling against Indiana State for three quarters was slightly concerning but it was excusable due to the monsoon that took place during the game. Narrowly escaping a loss to WKU was more than concerning, but we had the feeling we’d worked some of the kinks out and were heading the right direction.

Then Louisville scored 3 points against Virginia. Okay, yeah. Something might be wrong.

Sitting at 2-2 with a Florida State team coming to town who had been blown out in their opener against Virginia Tech, barely escaped a home loss to Samford, and who had been routed by Syracuse, Louisville was ready for a “get right” game against a familiar foe who was reeling. It was as close to a must-win game as you can have in September.

Fast-forward through three quarters of uninspiring football between two teams that used to be good and Louisville has the ball up 24-21 with 2:01 left on the clock. The Cardinals are in the drivers seat as they have the ball on the FSU 21-yard line on first down. ESPN's win probability tracker gives Louisville a 99% chance of winning at this moment.