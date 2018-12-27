Louisville tabbed John Michael Hayden to coach its men's soccer program in 2019 and beyond Thursday. Here's what people are saying about JMH.

Louisville AD Vince Tyra: “Following a diligent search process, we are extremely pleased to name John Michael as our next head coach. There was an amazing amount of support for John Michael from all levels of the soccer world, including many connected with our program at Louisville. He’s a talented coach and relentless recruiter who enjoys teaching an attacking style that will foster ongoing success.”

Ken Lolla, Former UofL Men’s Soccer Head Coach: “John Michael has been instrumental in the success of the program over the past three seasons. He is prepared to lead the University of Louisville men’s soccer program to greater success. Most importantly, he is a person of high integrity and strong character. This will be a basis for future growth of the program. His ties to the community will further connect UofL fans with the program. It will be exciting to watch the development of the program under John Michael.”

John Hackworth, Louisville City FC Head Coach: “I am so happy for John Michael. He truly deserves this opportunity and I know he will do an excellent job. I look forward to continuing to grow the Louisville soccer community with John Michael.”

Todd Yeagley, Indiana Men’s Soccer Head Coach: “John Michael has a tremendous work ethic. He’s ready for this opportunity at Louisville.”

Jerry Yeagley, Former Indiana Men’s Soccer Head Coach: “John Michael is a rock star. He’s strong mentally and a top echelon coach.”