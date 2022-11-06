James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti (Opening Statement):

“Okay look. This is a pretty simple synopsis. With two minutes to go in the half we’re up three points, and the last 32 minutes we were physically dominated. And that’s it -period. They pushed us around, we couldn’t run the ball. When we had an opportunity we couldn’t take advantage of it.There are a lot of guys in the locker room hurting because they’re not used to losing. This team has lost three in a row after a hot 5-0 start. So, they’re hurting and we’ve got to find ways to rebound in our last few Sun Belt games. We’ve gota lot of guys injured, we’ve got a lot of guys playing, but we’ve got depth issues. When you play a team like Louisville this late in the season, those really show up. You go in without all your bullets and we’re scrambling to get guys on special teams during the game. We had some guys go down today too. Our guys played really hard, they’re really disappointed.We had the lead there at the end of the half, but went in tied. They played big boy ball on us in the second half. We’re not used to not being able to match up like that but that’s where it’s at. And that’s part of making this move, it takes a little time to build quality depth. People won’t like to hear that, I don’t give a shit. That’s the freakin’ truth.”

(On his message to the team)

“I told them I know there’s a lot of disappointed guys in here and they’re hurt in a lot of ways. You guys played really hard and understand this – the same thing I just told you – with two minutes to go in the half, we’re up two points, but the next 32 minutes, they dominated us. We’ve got to regroup and find a way to bounce back against our in-state rival (Old Dominion).”

(On if any lingering issues with quarterback Todd Centeio)

“No.”

(On positives he saw in today’s game)

“We’re up three points getting ready to go in the locker room, you know what I mean? We were eating clock on offense,running the ball, keeping it out of their hands. I’m a little surprised that they came out and pushed us around the way they did, but they did.”

(On if depth issues were part of reason for second half)

“I can’t say that was the absolute reason why without being able to watch the tape. But we didn’t get a first down on offense in the second half for a long time, and we gave up some huge runs on defense. … Usually when (there are big gaps), you’re getting blocked pretty well.”



