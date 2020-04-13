What to expect with Louisville's most recent grad transfer
Louisville basketball announced a surprising new addition on Sunday night in San Francisco grad transfer Charles Minlend Jr. (see story HERE). What does his addition mean to the Cardinals next year...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news