Where Louisville recruits landed in the updated rankings

The new Rivals150 for the 2022 and 2023 classes are out. Here's where Louisville recruits ended up:

Louisville commit Kamari Lands is down to No. 81 in the latest 2022 rankings. Lands went from 52nd to 81st, and was as high as 31st over the summer.

Louisville signee D'Ante Davis did not move from No. 139 in the newest rankings. Davis' previous high was 102nd in the 2022 class.

With limited opportunities for scouts to watch Louisville signee Fredrick King, the 6-foot-10 prospect is not ranked.

However, Rivals Basketball Analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf have both recently watched the big man, and had encouraging things to say.

Cassidy: King, who plays with NBA Academy Latin America, remains a bit raw but his pro-level upside is obvious. The Bahamas native has broad shoulders and a massive wingspan that helps him when it comes to finishing around the hoop and changing shots at the defensive end. He also boasts reliable hands and rarely fumbles around with entry passes or rebounds. He seems to get gassed late in games but that should work itself out with time. He is fully capable of dominating in the paint. He’ll become a more dangerous offensive threat If he can incorporate a reliable mid-range game.

Graf: After a pedestrian first night at the NIBC for King, he has been incredible today. Facing up and bulling his way to the rim. Relentless on the glass. Going against other legit big men around his size.