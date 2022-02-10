Where Louisville recruits landed in the updated rankings
The new Rivals150 for the 2022 and 2023 classes are out. Here's where Louisville recruits ended up:
2022 LOUISVILLE COMMITS/SIGNEES
Louisville commit Kamari Lands is down to No. 81 in the latest 2022 rankings. Lands went from 52nd to 81st, and was as high as 31st over the summer.
The four-star prospect is the 22nd best small forward in the class.
Louisville signee D'Ante Davis did not move from No. 139 in the newest rankings. Davis' previous high was 102nd in the 2022 class.
With limited opportunities for scouts to watch Louisville signee Fredrick King, the 6-foot-10 prospect is not ranked.
However, Rivals Basketball Analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf have both recently watched the big man, and had encouraging things to say.
Cassidy: King, who plays with NBA Academy Latin America, remains a bit raw but his pro-level upside is obvious. The Bahamas native has broad shoulders and a massive wingspan that helps him when it comes to finishing around the hoop and changing shots at the defensive end. He also boasts reliable hands and rarely fumbles around with entry passes or rebounds. He seems to get gassed late in games but that should work itself out with time. He is fully capable of dominating in the paint. He’ll become a more dangerous offensive threat If he can incorporate a reliable mid-range game.
Graf: After a pedestrian first night at the NIBC for King, he has been incredible today. Facing up and bulling his way to the rim. Relentless on the glass. Going against other legit big men around his size.
2023 LOUISVILLE COMMIT KALEB GLENN SOARS
The Louisville Male product saw a huge bump in the newest 2023 Rivals150 rankings. Glenn moved up 25 spots from 61st to 36th, and is on the cusp of being a five-star prospect.
Keeping Glenn in the fold should be a top priority for the next men's basketball coach.