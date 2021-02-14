CardinalSports - Where Louisville stands a month from Selection Sunday

With Selection Sunday exactly a month away, let's take a look at where Louisville is projected to land:

ESPN - 8 seed in Region 2

Joe Lunardi and ESPN currently have the Cards as an 8 seed, playing 9 seed Minnesota in the first round.

http://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/bracketology

My thoughts: No thank you. Minnesota in the first round is a terrible matchup in my opinion. The Gophers and Richard Pitino took out Louisville with ease a couple years back, and I'd rather pass on a rematch. Not to mention, getting Baylor in the next round is probably the worst case scenario. The Bears are experienced and you could make the argument that they are better than Gonzaga.

CBS Sports - 7 seed in Region 2

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/bracketology/

My thoughts: Overall, I'd take this. Connecticut has been extremely inconsistent and lost to a team Louisville has already beaten in Seton Hall. Playing a high seed is inevitable right now, and Illinois would be difficult to take out, but I like that second round matchup way more than Baylor.

NCAA.com - 8 seed in Region 4

My thoughts: Andy Katz has Louisville as an 8 seed in Region 4. This is my favorite draw thus far. BYU in the first round doesn't scare me, and Ohio State as the 1 seed is all you can ask for.

Other projections:

Sports Illustrated - 8 seed vs San Diego State, Ohio State as the 1 seed USA Today - 8 seed vs Minnesota, Villanova as the 1 seed Fox Sports - 7 seed vs Stanford, Illinois as the 2 seed