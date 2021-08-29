Where Louisville targets landed in the updated 2023 rankings
Late last week, the Rivals' hoops team released the updated Rivals150 rankings for the 2023 class.A number of Louisville targets in the junior class saw their rankings move, and here's a breakdown ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news