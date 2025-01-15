Wide Receiver Golden Signs with Louisville Football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football program continues to build its 2025 roster with the signing of wide receiver Bobby Golden, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Wednesday.

A native of Miami, Fla., Golden comes to Louisville after three seasons at Akron. Playing in 33 career contests, Golden recorded 49 receptions for 595 yards and one touchdown during his time with the Zips.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Golden finished this past season as Akron's No. 2 pass catcher with 31 catches for 446 yards and a touchdown. He was also Akron's top kick returner, totaling 316 return yards on 17 kickoffs. He caught a career high five passes for 119 yards and his lone touchdown against Colgate.

As a freshman in 2022, Golden appeared in nine games and made one catch. In 2023, Golden played in 12 games and had 18 catches for 143 yards, He averaged 9.7 yards a catch and also added a total of 97 punt return yards.

Prior to signing at Akron, Golden, a two-time all-region selection, was a four-year letter winner at Palmetto High, where his squad made four playoff appearances and posted three 10-win campaigns.



