Wisconsin safety Daniel Martens accepts PWO offer at Louisville

After a successful senior season, 2022 safety Daniel Martens earned the opportunity to prove himself at the Power Five level, committing to Louisville as a preferred walk-on. Martens was named a First Team All-State member, and was also the Conference Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 114 total tackles.



Martens received a number of FCS offers, but ultimately decided Louisville was the best fit for him at the next level. "I visited for the game against Kentucky and what stood out to me was the atmosphere, from the fans to the coaches to the team as a whole it really felt like a family."



Louisville recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges was the point of contact for the Wisconsin native, and ultimately the relationship between the two led to a commitment. "I talked with Eron Hodges, and from the beginning I liked the guy. When he called me to offer me a PWO it was one of the best interactions I’ve had with a recruiter."

