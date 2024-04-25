Wisconsin transfer PG Chucky Hepburn has committed to play for Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men’s basketball team. Hepburn makes an official commitment with the Cards hours after being welcomed by head coach Pat Kelsey and director of player development Peyton Siva on his official visit. The point guard was greeted at the SDF airport by Louisville fans with the infamous “C.A.R.D.S” chant.

The 6’2, 195 pound Hepburn averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 42.9 percent from the field this past season with the Wisconsin Badgers. In his three seasons with the Badgers, Hepburn has averages of 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists along with a 36.5 percent clip from three-point range.

With this commitment, it marks the eighth transfer addition for Pat Kelsey and staff this offseason, and the second on Thursday alone. Former Long Beach State forward Aboubacar Traore announced his commitment to the Cards on Thursday morning.

Hepburn and Traore join transfers Reyne Smith and James Scott (Charleston), Terrence Edwards Jr (James Madison), Aly Khalifa (BYU), J’Vonne Hadley (Colorado) and Koren Johnson (Washington) in players who are making their way to the Yum! Center this fall in Year 1 of the Pat Kelsey era.

More transfers to come. ReviVille.