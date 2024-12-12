WKU transfer LB Darius Thomas commits to Louisville

Western Kentucky LB transfer Darius Thomas joined Louisville's incoming transfer portal class by committing to Jeff Brohm and company on Thursday.



Thomas visited the Cardinals earlier this week and made it official following his trip. The sophomore totaled 54 tackles, 7 TFLs and 4 sacks this season for the Hilltoppers. The 6-foot-2 Florida native was regarded as one of the top overall linebackers in C-USA.

Thomas started every game this year and played 556 snaps.



Thomas is the second transfer commitment in the transfer portal class, joining Purdue OL Mahamane Moussa.

