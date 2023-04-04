LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has announced the addition of transfer guard Jayda Curry on Tuesday. Curry will be eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jayda Curry to the Cardinal Family," said Walz. "Jayda brings with her a wealth of experience as a two year starter and all-conference performer at Cal. Her experience and leadership will be counted on to bring us scoring and distribution from the back court. She can perform at both ends of the floor and score at all three levels. There is no doubt she will elevate the production of her teammates around her. Jayda has an infectious personality and the Cardinal faithful will love her passion and enthusiasm for the game."

Curry played two seasons at Cal and made an immediate impact during her time in Berkeley. In her first season at Cal, she was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earned All-Conference honors by the media. She was named to the All-Freshman team and honorable mention All-Conference honors by the league's coaches. This past season with the Golden Bears, she was named All-Pac-12 First Team by the media and honorable mention All-Pac-12 by the coaches for the second-straight season.

In her sophomore year, she led the Golden Bears in scoring (15.5 per game) and minutes played (32.9 per game) while she was second on the team with 106 assists on the season (3.5 per game). She started all 30 games and the 15.5 points per game ranked sixth in the conference and was the highest among all Pac-12 sophomores. She eclipsed the 500 point mark for her career in just 29 games, the second-fastest to do so in Cal program history. She tied for the team lead with 59 three-pointers, which ranked seventh in the Pac-12.

In her first collegiate season, she was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year by the media after leading the Pac-12 in scoring average (18.6). She was the first freshman in Pac-12 history to lead the conference in scoring for a single season. Her 18.6 points per game ranked in the Top-50 nationally and was second in the country among freshmen that season. She started all 23 games and averaged 34.6 minutes per game, the fifth-highest mark among freshmen. She led the team in scoring in 16 of her games and finished second on the team with 28 assists per game. She was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week five separate times during the season and scored in double figures in 22 of her 23 games.