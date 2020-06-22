 CardinalSports - You have questions, I provide answers: Part 1
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 06:53:16 -0500') }} football Edit

You have questions, I provide answers: Part 1

Chris Person • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@RivalsChris

Since we received so many questions in this first go-round at doing a Q&A, I will break this up into at least two parts, possibly three depending on if more questions come in the meantime.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}