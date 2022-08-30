Let’s start with the obvious disclaimer: Game by game predictions don't mean anything. How can any of us know what’s going to happen in October and November? Who knows who will even be on the field for either team at that point? But, people love predictions, so myself and Dave Lackford will give you ours for the 2022 season.



Louisville at Syracuse, September 3

Lackford: (WIN) - I expect Louisville to handle Syracuse easily like they do every season. I’m not going to get into analytics because that’s for nerds and I locked them in for $500 at -4 a week ago. Get money and take the Cards. Spalding: (WIN) - There are more and more people going on record saying that Syracuse will beat Louisville, but I don't see it. The Orange have one of the best backs in the country in Sean Tucker, but Louisville's offense proves to be too much in this one.



Louisville at UCF, September 9

Lackford: (WIN) - The Knights are something like 50-2 at home over their last 52 games. They’re due for a loss. Spalding: (WIN) - Going into the Bounce House is no easy task, but life after Dillon Gabriel is going to be a big adjustment for the Knights. Louisville gets the start they wanted, moving to 2-0.



Louisville vs Florida State, September 16

Lackford: (WIN) - Florida State looked good against the community college they beat in week zero but they’re gonna get drubbed by LSU this weekend. They also still have a QB who can’t throw the football so I’m taking Louisville. Spalding: (WIN) - In this hypothetical situation, Louisville enters the home opener at 2-0, and welcomes Florida State for a massive Friday night showdown. The Cards have had FSU's number as of late, and that trend continues.



Louisville vs South Florida, September 24

Lackford: (WIN) - USF is terrible. Spalding: (WIN) - USF will probably be much improved from a year ago, but even a much-improved USF team should be a win.



Louisville at Boston College, October 1

Lackford: (WIN) - Going to Chestnut Hill in October is a tough task for Louisville but I expect them to come into this game riding high against a lesser roster. I’m taking the Cards. Spalding: (WIN) - Quarterback play doomed BC a year ago, and with Phil Jurkovec back, the Eagles are going to prove to be a difficult out. Louisville wins in a close one.



Louisville at Virginia, October 8

Lackford: (WIN) - The Cavs tend to give Louisville problems every year but Louisville had them last season before blowing a late lead. The Cards return too many players who remember blowing it last year and I’m sure this game is circled on the calendar. Cards close out the Cavs this time. Spalding: (WIN) - Louisville hasn't forgotten about last year's collapse, and even with Brennan Armstrong returning, Virginia will be re-building under a new head coach. Louisville rights the wrong from 2021.



Louisville vs Pittsburgh, October 22

Lackford: (WIN) - Kenny Pickett is gone and the best receiver in the nation transferred to USC. Louisville rolls at home. Spalding: (Loss) - Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison are gone, but Pitt will still have big-time offensive and defensive lines, which is why they are starting the year in the top 25. Cardinal Stadium is rocking, but Pitt's advantage in the trenches proves to be too much.



Louisville vs Wake Forest, October 29

Lackford: (Loss) - Wake Forest should get Sam Hartman back for this one and the mesh offense has given Louisville too many problems in the past. I’m taking Wake in a close one to give Louisville their first loss of the season. Spalding: (WIN) - Will Wake Forest have Sam Hartman for this one? That's the one and only question. At home, I give the edge to Louisville with or without Hartman.



Louisville vs James Madison, November 5

Lackford: (WIN) - Louisville better win this. Spalding: (WIN) - College football purists will tell you that James Madison isn't your average former FCS team. Regardless, Louisville rolls.



Louisville at Clemson, November 12

Lackford: (Loss) - This is where things get rough for Louisville and I just don’t see Clemson losing at home this late in the season with the depth they have on their roster. Spalding: (Loss) - Louisville hasn't been able to get over the hump when facing Clemson, and that remains the same this year.



Louisville vs NC State, November 19

Lackford: (Loss) - Devin Leary is the best returning QB in the ACC and the Wolfpack have high expectations and an easy schedule for this year. I see them coming to Louisville with one loss on their record. I’m going with the pack to win this late season game with playoff implications. Spalding: (WIN) - Louisville had the lead in the fourth quarter in Raleigh a year ago, so why can't the Cardinals close the gap at home? Louisville gets a big win.



Louisville at Kentucky, November 26

Lackford: (Loss) - Until Louisville can look competitive against the Cats I’m not picking them to win. Spalding: (Loss) - I can't bring myself to pick Louisville over Kentucky after watching last year's beat-down. The data may be different by the time November rolls around, but as of now, Kentucky still has the superior team.



LACKFORD: 8-4

SPALDING: 9-3