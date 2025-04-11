Kelsey Adds Isaac McKneely to the Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball program head coach Pat Kelsey announced Friday the signing of transfer Isaac McKneely to the 2025-26 roster.

McKneely will join the Cardinals for his senior year after spending his first three years at Virginia. He is the No. 15 transfer portal addition according to On3 and No. 19 according to 247Sports.

“As a head coach, there are guys on every team you lose sleep over during preparation and scouting of the opposing team, and Isaac McKneely was 1000% one of those guys both times we played him this year,” said Kelsey. “One of his special gifts as a player is his ability to make shots, but his basketball IQ, athleticism, ability to pass and competitive nature are all strengths. Isaac comes from a very close-knit family that values what we value as a program. He is a selfless, faith driven young man who will be a major factor in our success both on the court and in the Louisville community.”

In his most recent season at Virginia, McKneely started in all 32 games for the Cavaliers, averaging 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He shot 43.9% from the floor, accumulating a 42.1% clip beyond the arc. Of the 152 field goals he made on the year, 101 were from the 3-point line.

McKneely led the ACC in 3-point percentage and was second in the league in 3-pointers per game (3.2) behind Louisville’s own Reyne Smith. He logged eight 20-point games and scored in double digits in all but eight of Virginia’s contests, playing a high volume of minutes at 34.6 per game.

McKneely earned All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades and was named to the NABC All-District East Second Team and CSC Academic All-District Team.

The Poca, W. Va., native started in 33 games for the Hoos in his sophomore season as well. McKneely notched averages of 12.3 points, 3.0 boards, 1.7 assists and 0.6 steals per game. In the 2023-24 season, he shot 40.9% from the floor and 44.5% from long range.

McKneely was on the 2024 ACC Honor Roll, All-ACC Academic Team and picked up CSC Academic All-District honors.

In his first college season, McKneely appeared in 33 games for UVA, picking up one start during the season. He averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 42.3 from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range. He was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll.

McKneely was a four-year letterwinner at Poca High School. He was named West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022 in addition to earning the Bill Evans Award as West Virginia Player of the Year in the same years.

The guard led Poca to the West Virginia AA State Championship in his senior year by averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks during the 2021-22 season.