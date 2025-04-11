Kelsey Inks Transfer Ryan Conwell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball program and head coach Pat Kelsey announce Friday signing of Ryan Conwell to the 2025-26 roster.

Conwell joins the Cardinals as a rising senior after spending seasons with Xavier, Indiana State and South Florida. He’s the 17th-best transfer in the country according to 247Sports and No. 16 according to On3.

“Ryan is a pro in every sense of the word on and off the court,” said Kelsey. “One person that we spoke to that was around him for a long time told us he is one of the best humans they’ve ever worked with. That is powerful praise. He is one of the best all-around guards in the collegiate game. He is a veteran player that has had success everywhere he’s been. His efficiency and modern basketball statistics are terrific. Card Nation is going to love his bravado and big game, big moment mentality. His leadership qualities bolster an already veteran, mature locker room.”

The guard started in all 34 games for the Musketeers in 2024-25, averaging 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 45% from the floor with a 41.3% clip from 3-point range and 82.8% at the free throw line.

Conwell earned Third-Team All-Big East honors after finishing third in the league in 3-point percentage, fourth in free throw percentage and 10th in field goal percentage.

The Indianapolis, Ind., native scored in double figures in all but six of his 34 contests as a junior at Xavier, scoring 20 or more points on 12 occasions. Conwell scored a career-high 38 points against Marquette in the Big East Tournament on March 13.

Conwell spent his sophomore season at Indiana State where he started in all 38 games for the Sycamores. He averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, leading Indiana State all the way to the 2024 NIT Championship game.

As a sophomore with the Sycamores, Conwell shot 48.2% from the field, 40.7% from beyond the arc and 85.5% at the charity stripe. He had 12 games of 20-plus points throughout the season.

Conwell started his college career at South Florida in 2022-23. He appeared in all 32 games for the Bulls, starting in 21 of those contests. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in an average of 18.5 minutes per appearance.

Conwell was named the 2022 Marion County (Indiana) Player of the year after averaging 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals in his senior year at Pike High School. In his junior year, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Conwell was named to the MIC All-Conference Team in both of those seasons and was selected as an Indiana All-Star.